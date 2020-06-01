Cabinet Announces 'historic Decisions' For Stressed MSME, Farm Sector Post Meeting With PM

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Nitin Gadkari and Narendra Tomar addressed the media in Delhi on Union Cabinet's decisions taken on Monday. Javadekar said that the cabinet has taken "historic decisions" for farmers, MSMEs and small vendors. The Cabinet took the call on passing the proposals made in the economic package introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn in mid-May.

"The government has today formulated the roadmap for implementing the measures for MSME sector, as announced in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. These measures will improve ease of doing business, attract investment and create jobs," Javadekar said in his opening remarks.

READ | PM To Chair First Cabinet Meet Of Modi Govt 2.0's 2nd Year; Big Decision Likely: Sources

Decisions on MSMEs

Javadekar said the Modi Cabinet has approved Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs and Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt scheme for nearly two lakh units who are under financial stress and risk turning NPA. "This will strengthen their growth potential and will enable them to get listed on stock exchanges. This is for the first time MSMEs are getting such support," Javadekar said.

READ | Cabinet Secy Reviews COVID Crisis In 13 Worst-affected Cities Accounting For 70% Of Cases

The definition of MSMEs has been further amended by the Cabinet since the announcement of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package and now the turnover limit for medium enterprises has been revised upward to Rs 250 crore (from Rs 100 crore as announced earlier) and investment limit further raised to Rs 50 crore.

Decision on street vendors

Street vendors can also avail working capital loan of up to Rs 10,000 which will be repayable in monthly installments. This scheme will be extended to units like barber shops, cobbler and paan sellers. The loans can be availed by both urban and rural vendors and will get an interest subsidy for timely repayments.