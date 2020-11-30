'Cabinet Expansion Is CM's Discretion': Jyotiraditya Scindia Ahead Of Meeting With MP CM

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday stated that there will be no discussion on the expansion of state Cabinet in his upcoming meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, adding that it is solely the CM's decision.

"I am meeting with the Chief Minister on issues of development and schemes related to it. There will be no discussion on the expansion of the state Cabinet. It is the Chief Minister's discretion," Scindia said while speaking with media.

Scindia's statement comes amid speculations of a possible cabinet expansion after the saffron party emerged victorious in the by-election by winning 19 out of 28 seats to retain power in the state.

Scindia has been responsible for the fatal blow to the former Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, triggering its collapse. The former Congress leader switched allegiance to BJP in March this year owing to differences with the party leadership and specifically with Kamal Nath, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

READ | Amid Farmers' Protest, Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Rs. 10,000 Aid For Farmers Every Year

READ | Madhya Pradesh Govt Unveils Plan To Revamp Mandi Structure & Revenue Amid Farmers' Protest

Along with his resignation, 22 of the MLAs in Madhya Pradesh who were Scindia loyalists resigned in March and joined BJP along with Scindia leading to the collapse of Congress government. Due to this 22 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly had fallen vacant. Moreover, three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP in July, due to which the vacancy of seats increased to 25, while three assembly seats had fallen vacant due to the death of legislators taking the number of vacancy to 28.

Madhya Pradesh by-election

The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh were held on November 3 on 28 assembly constituencies. Ahead of the by-elections, Congress had 88 MLAs while BJP had 107 in the state assembly and needed only nine seats to retain power in the state. However, the saffron party had a resounding victory with 19 seats out of 28 contested while Congress managed to bag only nine.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Madhya Pradesh Again Discontinues Eggs From Mid-day Meals; 'will Give Cow's Milk' Says CM

READ | Madhya Pradesh Authorities 'deploy' Yamraj And Chitragupt To Reinforce COVID-19 Norms