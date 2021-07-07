Cabinet Expansion: Likely Minister Inductees Meet PM Modi; Read Full List Here

In a massive development, all new Ministers to be sworn in later today arrived at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Sources told Republic TV that Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupendra Yadav, Sunita Duggal, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pritam Munde and Shobha Karandlaje are among those leaders present for the interaction with the PM. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur have also reached 7 LKM.

While the induction of the aforesaid leaders into the Union Council of Ministers is almost confirmed, details about portfolio allocation remain unclear. According to sources, 3-4 existing Ministers might get dropped from the Union Council of Ministers. Earlier in the day, the meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs scheduled for Wednesday were cancelled. While the CCEA was set to commence its deliberations at 11 am, the Cabinet meeting was reportedly going to take place at 11.05 am. While no specific reason for the cancellation has been cited yet, this assumes importance ahead of the Union Cabinet reshuffle.

In a first confirmation that the Union Cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place anytime soon, Thaawarchand Gehlot was dropped from the Council of Ministers and appointed as the Governor of Karnataka. The new gubernatorial appointments include Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati (Mizoram) Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (Himachal Pradesh). On the other hand, Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, HP Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais have been transferred to the states of Goa, Tripura, Haryana and Jharkhand respectively.

Sources have told Republic TV that the new Ministers will be sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at about 5.30-6 pm on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha confirmed that his party will be a part of the Union Cabinet. Thus, JD(U) will be represented in the Council of Ministers at the Centre for the first time in 17 years. As per sources, party president RCP Singh and Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh are expected to be inducted into the Union Cabinet from the JD(U) quota. Union Ministers such as Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani might be divested of their additional portfolios, sources added.