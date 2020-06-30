Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Slams Congress For Politics Over Banning Chinese Apps

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today slammed Congress party for indulging in politics over the conflict with China and India banning Chinese apps.

Naqvi criticises Sibal over Chinese app tweet

"See one can easily understand why the Congress party is so much hurt today. On one side Chinese apps are being banned and other steps are being taken to ensure sovereignty and integrity of India but on the other side leaders of Congress party are frustrated. They should understand one thing clearly that the nation will not accept their irresponsible behaviour and statements. Moreover, these close aides of Rahul Gandhi must realize that their own allies and leaders are unhappy with them but they feel that what they are doing is absolutely correct," said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Reclaim our territory



While you ban

those Chinese apps

try and fill our

security gaps

let not our trust

in you collapse



Our brave soldiers

will force them back

to make Chinese

redraw their maps — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 30, 2020

"I believe that they (Congress) must think twice before saying anything and introspect what they are doing. They must stop being sycophants of Gandhi family and should be aware about the ground reality," he added.

In a statement released yesterday, India banned 59 Chinese apps including popular Tik Tok app.

The Ministry of Information and Technology in a statement said, "The Ministry of Information and Technology has recieved many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on android and IOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, it's mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and Integrity of India is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures."

