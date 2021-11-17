Cabinet Reshuffle In Rajasthan Soon, Says CM As Pressure Mounts To Induct Pilot Loyalists

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the cabinet reshuffle and expansion in the state will take place soon. The cabinet reshuffle comes as a result of Congress’ attempt to accommodate supporters of Gehlot’s former deputy Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against him demanding the chair last year. Gehlot had last week met with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the impending demand of a cabinet reshuffle.

The long-pending cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan will happen soon. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has now confirmed the high command’s decision regarding the reshuffle and expansion. Gehlot was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the Secretariat Employees' Union when he revealed that the reshuffle would happen soon. "The cabinet reshuffle will take place soon,” Gehlot said at the event.

Demand rising in Cong for a reshuffle

The demand for the cabinet reshuffle has been increasing for the last several months putting the Congress high command under pressure. The demand mostly came from Pilot's supporters. Following the increased demand, Gehlot on Thursday last week met Sonia Gandhi. He revealed that the party's top leadership will decide on it soon.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs are not the only ones waiting for the reshuffle. Independents who support the government and those who defected from the BSP to the Congress are also eagerly waiting for their new posts. Currently, there are 21 members in the council of ministers, including the CM.

Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday, November 11, met with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Notably, CM Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot held separate discussions with the high command over the impending cabinet reshuffle and appointments in the state. Upon meeting with the high command, CM Gehlot told ANI, "I have briefed my party high command about the current situation in the state."

Sources had informed that the party high command has prepared a blueprint for cabinet expansion which was discussed with the Chief Minister and Sachin Pilot. Purportedly, the Congress party is likely to commence the process soon so as to prevent contingencies as that in Punjab.

Reportedly, the long-pending expansion, reshuffle and political appointments, inclusive of Sachin Pilot's loyalists, were pushed by Sonia Gandhi at the behest of the Pilot camp who alleged that the Cabinet reshuffle is a step towards reconciliation between the two Congress leaders. Sources informed that Pilot met with the AICC General Secretary in charge of the organisation, KC Venugopal, before leaving for Rajasthan while CM Gehlot met Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken.

