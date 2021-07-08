Cabinet Reshuffle: Newly Inducted Ministers Assume Charge Of Their Offices, Thank PM Modi

In one of the significant decisions of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, a new-look Cabinet is all set to lead the affairs of the nation. On Thursday, many of the Ministers took charge of their portfolios. Among them were Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju and Meenakshi Lekhi.

Ministers of Modi Cabinet take charge

Anurag Thakur took charge of his new portfolios, having been allocated the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports portfolios. Thakur spoke to reporters ahead of his new challenge, thanking PM Modi, while hoping to live up to the responsibilities and further the work of the previous ministers.

The leader said, “Modiji has done outstanding work to take the world’s biggest democracy ahead in the last seven years. We will work towards connecting to the people across the nation through the I&B Ministry, and to take forward the efforts taken by my respected predecessors." "Secondly, I will try my best to live up to the responsibility and trust that the honourable Prime Minister has given me and I hope that with your co-operation I will be able to fulfill this responsibility," he added.

When asked about being a part of a Cabinet that had big names like late Sushma Swaraj, Thakur replied, “The renowned names that you are referring creates a realisation of the big responsibility."

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP has been elevated from Minister of State for Finance position in the previous set-up. Thakur replaces Prakash Javadekar as Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Kiren Rijiju as Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports portfolios.

While the former is no longer a part of the Cabinet, the latter has been elevated to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. Rijiju also took charge of his new portfolio. Mansukh Mandviya was among the others who took over his portfolio, Ministry of Health and Chemicals & Fertilizers, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who replaces Piyush Goyal (given charge of Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Textiles) as Ministry of Railways and Ravi Shankar Prasad as Ministry of Communications and Information, also took charge on Thursday.

"I want to thank honourable Prime Minister for giving me this huge opportunity to serve the nation. I’ll work very hard to fulfil his vision," Vaishnaw said.

Meenakshi Lekhi is among the new inductees of new PM Modi team. As she arrived to take charge of her role as Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs, she said. "I am grateful to the Prime Minister, Amit bhai (Amit Shah) and Nadda ji (JP Nadda) for giving importance to meritocracy and hard work, in allocating the positions, putting the entire nation, not just on the map, but also in the Mantralaya. His vision to give opportunities to women stands out."

"While people talk about women empowerment, PM has shown that strong women can lead the country too. Giving opportunities to people of the backward classes was another significant decision, and we will try that we put life into every word we said in our oaths," she added.

Meanwhile, the total number of Ministers in the Modi government has now risen to 77 with the induction of 36 new faces in the latest reshuffle on Wednesday. While 12 Union Ministers like Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar exiting, new names like BJP MPs Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane have been given responsiblities.