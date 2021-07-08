Cabinet Reshuffle: Sena Says 'BJP Got New Maha Faces Due To NCP-Sena'; Comments On Rane

As the newly expanded Modi cabinet takes charge, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, lauded the inclusion of four Maharashtra ministers into the cabinet including Narayan Rane. Lamenting the loss of Prakash Javadekar from the cabinet, he said that Rane's portfolio was lowly compared to his stature as ex-CM. Raut also took a dig at BJP, saying that it should be grateful to NCP, Sena due to which it got so many new Maharashtra faces as several ministers were 'imports from Sena-NCP'.

Sena: 'BJP got new Maharashtra faces'

"Many Maharashtra ministers have been inducted into the cabinet, but a top leader like Prakash Javadekar has fallen. Yes, Narayan Rane has got the small, medium and heavy industries portfolio which is smaller compared to Narayan Rane's skill as he was a former Maharashtra CM and handled several ministries. He has been tasked with increasing jobs and attracting investors into India." said Raut. When asked if Rane's inclusion was to irk Sena, he remarked, "If Rane has been given a post to irk Shiv Sena, then it's an insult to the cabinet. Ministers are meant to serve the people and the nation".

He added, "But BJP should be grateful to Shiv Sena and NCP because they have got new faces because of us. Kapil Patil, Bharati Pawar are NCP products while Narayan Rane has gone to BJP after Shiv Sena and Congress. The core faces in the cabinet are from NCP and Shiv Sena. I congratulate the new ministers specifically the new Health minister as his responsibility is the most important one now."

Mega Modi cabinet reshuffle

In a massive reset at the midway of PM Modi's second tenure, the Union cabinet was expanded and rejigged to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77 - excluding the Prime Minister. With the exit of 12 Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan, top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal were inducted as cabinet ministers. The cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah.

With focus on youth, Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The inclusion of young blood has brought down the average age 58 and has diversified representation with 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.