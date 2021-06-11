Cabinet Reshuffle Top Agenda As PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda Huddle At 7 LKM: Sources

With some high-profile meetings taking place in the national capital over the past few days, a meeting between the 'Big-Three' of the ruling BJP has been underway for more than an hour now at the Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence, with significant discussions around the Union Cabinet happening, inside sources have informed. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda have called on PM Modi to possibly discuss a rejig in the Union Cabinet as the NDA government has completed two years of its second consecutive term, sources said.

While the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, set to be held next year, were also discussed between the three, formalisation of the reshuffle process is reportedly the top agenda of the key meeting between the PM, HM and BJP chief. Apart from Amit Shah and JP Nadda, many Union Ministers are also said to be present at the Prime Minister's residence. Several political discussions pertaining to the farmers' issues, COVID-19, labourers are possibly amongst the agenda, sources said.

Incidentally, after two years of the NDA government's first term, PM Narendra Modi had reshuffled his Cabinet. As per sources, the Cabinet rejig this time is said to be based on the performance of the Union Ministers and equitable distribution of portfolios with some ministers in charge of as many as 3 ministries. Significantly, the BJP chief is meeting PM Modi for the fifth consecutive day, hinting at the depth of discussions that have been taking place.

No change UP leadership: Sources

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections next year, CM Yogi Adityanath visited the national capital on Thursday and remained on Friday for a series of key meetings to deliberate the strategy for the upcoming polls. While there have been speculations of a change in UP leadership following the complaints of several BJP MLAs, sources have reported that there will be no change in the Uttar Pradesh Government or in the structure of BJP leadership in the state.

The UP CM had met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and called on Prime Minister Modi on Friday before he returned to Lucknow. He also met with BJP chief Nadda on Friday and had met new party inductee Jitin Prasada a day earlier. Sources have further revealed that a coordination committee will be formed for Uttar Pradesh which will include senior leaders from the Centre as well as the state. The committee will directly report to CM Yogi Adityanath. The formation of a coordination committee is also being seen as a move to strengthen the chances of BJP retaining the government in the state after the loss in West Bengal Polls. The inclusion of Central leaders in the coordination committee is to bridge the gap if any between the Centre and the state government.

Marathon meetings in Delhi

BJP national president JP Nadda arrived at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening for a meeting likely on the 2022 assembly elections. The president of NDA's ally Apna Dal (S) and former Union Minister Anupriya Patel also reached Amit Shah's residence to meet him on Thursday. The two leaders held discussions regarding the upcoming UP elections alliance and cabinet expansion. Anupriya Patel has reportedly conveyed that her party has more stake in the UP cabinet and therefore demanded two of her party leaders be made state ministers. At present, his party has one minister in the UP cabinet - Jai Kumar Singh, the Minister of Jail. Three days ago, HM Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda met with Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari whereas the Home Minister also met with Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.