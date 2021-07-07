Cabinet:Amit Shah To Oversee Cooperation Ministry, Mansukh Mandviya Replaces Harsh Vardhan

In a breaking development moments after 36 Ministers were inducted into the revamped Cabinet, sources have reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority to the Ministry of Science & Technology. The Prime Minister himself will be monitoring the Ministry whereas MoS PMO Jitendra Singh will be given independent charge, sources said on Wednesday. Until now, the Ministry of Science & Technology was headed by Dr Harsh Vardhan who resigned as a Cabinet Minister earlier today. The significance to the Ministry has been given in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Significantly, the newly introduced Ministry of Cooperation has been handed over to Amit Shah, who will take charge of it along with his existing portfolio of Home Affairs. Sources say that the Ministry of Culture, Tourism & Northeast will be clubbed into one Ministry.

Mansukh Mandviya appointed as Health Minister

To replace Dr Harsh Vardhan, the previous MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya has been promoted to the Union Minister of Health. The Health Ministry and Chemical & Fertilizers Ministry will be brought under one umbrella headed by Mansukh Mandviya, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP.

Smriti Irani has been divested of the Textile Ministry to solely focus on Women & Child Development. Irani will also take charge of the Swach Bharat Abhiyan. Sources have informed that the Prime Minister wants Irani to focus entirely on Women and Child Development department as a holistic integrated Ministry.