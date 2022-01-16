CAG Castigates Previous PDP Govt In J&K Over Financial Irregularities In 2014 Flood-relief

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has called for a recovery of the amount sanctioned in violation of the Central scheme noticing that the Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS) in Jammu and Kashmir for 2014 flood-hit establishments were extended to those who weren’t eligible. The then Finance Department was under the control of PDP leader Dr Haseeb Drabu. The CAG has asked J&K Govt to review all cases. Meanwhile, the Centre will also review interest subvention.

CAG submits detailed report on 2019 PM Development Package

As per norms, benefits of the Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS) was to be given to only those establishments availing credit facility for banks. 21 crore was given to 10 such beneficiaries who were not affected by floods. The funds received were used by J&K Government for its own commitments made, not for Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS). This was done during BJP-PDP Government.

Benefits of the scheme were given to DP Dhar Memorial Trust, though there was no provision for release of assistance to a Private Trust in the Interest Subvention scheme, that too for one that has not been affected by the floods of September 2014. The report has been submitted to President Ramnath Kovind.

The report includes an overview of the package announced by the then J&K Government in 2015 by the Prime Minister and the significant observations of audit on implementation of 16 PMDP projects.

BJP-PDP alliance timeline

On December 28, 2014, results of assembly polls were declared where PDP had won 28 seats, BJP 25, NC 15 and Congress 12 in the 87-member assembly. On the same day, Governor's rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. After talks were held between PDP and BJP for an alliance, it took 2 months of consultations to finalise the common minimum programme - the Agenda of Alliance. Later on March 1, 2015: Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time ending the Governor's rule.



However, Governor's rule was imposed again as PDP-BJP fail to come to an arrangement for continuing the alliance after Mufti Mohammad Sayeed died of illness at AIIMS, New Delhi in January. In March, Mehbooba Mufti had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. After the meeting, she announced she is satisfied with the assurances from the Centre. Later in April, she took oath as the first woman chief minister of the state.

