CAL HC to hear petitions seeking Mukul Roy's disqualification from assembly on Mar 21

Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court said it will hear petitions seeking cancellation of West Bengal Assembly membership of Mukul Roy and his removal from the post of chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House on March 21.

A petition filed by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP sought that Roy's membership be cancelled while another by saffron party leader Ambika Roy prayed that he be removed as chairman of PAC under the anti-defection law as he allegedly joined the Trinamool Congress after getting elected to the House on a BJP ticket.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing on March 21.

The Supreme Court had earlier sent the matter, which had been moved before it by Adhikari, to the Calcutta High Court for hearing.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee had on February 11 dismissed a petition filed by Adhikari seeking Mukul Roy's disqualification as an MLA under the anti-defection law for allegedly switching sides after the assembly election. PTI AMR NN NN

