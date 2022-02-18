Amid the heated war or words between Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar and the Mamata Banerjee-led govt, the Calcutta High Court on Friday, junked a plea seeking Dhankar's removal. The 2-judge bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj dismissed the plea terming it unmaintanable and that the material was insufficient. The PIL filed by lawyer Rama Prasad Sarkar sought Dhankar's removal claiming that he was 'acting as the mouthpiece of the BJP'.

Calcutta HC dismissed petition seeking Guv's removal

On Thursday, Dhankar took to Twitter to share a letter in which he had once again summoned CM Mamata Banerjee calling for an interaction at the Raj Bhawan “anytime next week”. In his letter, he complained that his multiple requests for audience with her had not fructified - leading to a 'constitutional stalemate'. Dhankar has summoned the CM multiple times, but of no avail.

The HC order comes amid TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's appeal to President Kovind to remove Dhankar from his post as Bengal governor, alleging that he was interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the state govt. In a letter submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Ray wrote, "The proposal has been filed under Rule 170 of Rajya Sabha. The House should condemn the way the Governor is intervening in the functioning of the state government and criticising the senior officials and policies of the state government".

Recently, Dhankar 'prorogued' the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with immediate effect. 'Proroguing' an Assembly session means to discontinue it without dissolving it. As per the rules, the state government will now have to take permission from the Governor to commence the next session of the Assembly and it would have to begin with a speech by him - likely on 2 March 2022 after the ongoing set of civic body polls. Amid uproar, Dhankar clarified that this move had been done after the state govt's recommendation.

Mamata Vs Dhankar

The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since he took oath in July 2019. Banerjee had hit out at him saying, "a BJP leader has come to Bengal who does not even have the courtesy to return a salutation". Dhankar has alleged that Banerjee was "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and was not briefing him regularly.

Recently, Dhankhar came down heavily on Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, accusing him of transgressing constitutional norms and not providing information sought by him. In retaliation, TMC plans to bring a censure motion against Dhankar for 'insulting the Assembly and the speaker in an unprecedented way'. Dhankar has often slammed TMC for post-poll violence, breakdown of constitutional norms, deterioration of Centre-state ties. Miffed with his constant critique, CM Mamata Banerjee has unfollowed him on Twitter to which Dhankar has cried afoul.