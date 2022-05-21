Calcutta HC Finds 'Bangladeshi' Citizen Contested WB Polls For TMC; EC Told To Take Action

In a big development, the Calcutta High Court, on Friday, dismissed a petition filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Alo Rani Sarkar, after it found out that she was actually a Bangladeshi national. Sarkar had contested the West Bengal Assembly elections for South Bongaon Constituency in 2021 and had knocked on the doors of the Calcutta HC to oppose the result that declared BJP's Swapan Majumder victorious.

During the proceedings, the Calcutta HC found out that Alo Sarkar, who was also a TMC District President, was in fact a Bangladeshi national and her name was on the voter list in Bangladesh. The court severely reprimanded the TMC leader and ruled that she was not a 'real citizen of India'. Dismissing her petition, the High Court directed the Election Commission (EC) to take necessary action against her.

"It is alleged by the respondent that the petitioner has voluntarily surrendered the citizenship of India as per Article 9 of the Constitution on her acquiring citizenship of Bangladesh. Therefore, she was not competent to contest the Assembly Election of 2021. It is further contended by the petitioner that she is a registered voter in Bangladesh and a citizen of Bangladesh," the court said, revealing that she is also the holder of the National Identity Card of Bangladesh.

Therefore, the petitioner cannot claim to be a bona fide citizen of India, the court ruled, and noted that her husband is a Bangladeshi National and a doctor of repute employed as a Professor of Medicine in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barisal.

Principle of 'dual citizenship' not applicable in India: HC

The Calcutta HC further observed that while the petitioner had submitted an application on 5 November 2020, before the Secretary to the Election Commission Secretariat, Dhaka requesting him to cancel her Bangladeshi citizenship on the ground that her 'marital ties with her husband was severed and she returned to India', the same had not been done. Hence she had no right to contest elections in India.

"The principle of “dual citizenship” is not applicable in India. A person having obtained citizenship of another country, automatically ceases to be the citizen of India," the court said in its order. "In view of the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, a copy of this order be sent to the Election Commission of India for information and taking necessary action in respect of the petitioner’s status in this

country as on this date, through the learned Registrar General, High Court, Calcutta," it added.

It is important to mention that Section 16 of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 disqualifies a person not being a citizen of India from registering his/her name in the electoral roll of the country. The Act prohibits a foreigner to be a candidate in the election of the legislative assembly of a state if she is not an elector for any Assembly constituency in that State.