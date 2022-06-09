Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe Into 2011 Murder Case Of TMC Leader Tapan Dutta

In a big breakthrough, the Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the murder of an environmentalist and Trinamool Congress leader Tapan Dutta at Bally in Howrah district.

After several hearings in courtrooms, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the murder of Bally environmentalist and Trinamool leader Tapan Dutt on Thursday. Justice Rajasekhara Mantha directed the CBI on Thursday to hand over all the investigation documents to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

According to sources, more than 50 cases have been transferred to CBI in the last eleven years in Bengal under the Trinamool Congress regime. According to the preliminary FIR, TMC leader Tapan Dutta was murdered by unknown miscreants. Later, Dutta’s family members alleged that a TMC minister from Howrah Arup Roy was involved in the murder. Several MLAs and ministers from the state ruling party are facing charges in the Tapan Dutt murder case.

Tapan Dutta killed by his own partymen

Tapan Dutta, an environmentalist, and TMC leader was killed on May 7 in 2011 allegedly by his own partymen over a dispute on the filling of wetlands in the area. Reportedly, Dutta staged a protest against the filling of the wetlands in Bengal where he accused the ruling Trinamool Congress party. The FIR was filed by Pratima Dutta, wife of the slain Trinamool activist, named 13 Trinamool activists, including state minister Arup Roy.

On August 30, 2011, CID filed the first charge sheet in the case. The charge sheet named several leaders, including state minister Arup Roy. The CID submitted the charge sheet on September 26 of the same year. About nine names were dropped from the charge sheet without giving any reason.

Later, the lower court also ordered the acquittal of five accused. But in 2016, the Calcutta High Court overturned the lower court’s order. The defendants approached the Supreme Court. The apex court also upheld the High Court order and directed the High Court to expedite the disposal of the case. On Wednesday, a bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court directed the single bench to dispose of the case within a month. Shortly afterwards, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe to investigate further