Calcutta HC Says, 'No Coercive Action' On Suvendu Adhikari In Ex-bodyguard's Death Case

Just two days after Bengal’s leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari was summoned by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in a 2018 case related to the suspicious death of his ex-bodyguard, the Calcutta High Court on Monday gave interim relief to the BJP leader and gave a stay order on proceedings against him.

The Calcutta HC decided to stay the FIR registered against the former TMC leader who switched to BJP ahead of West Bengal assembly polls this year. The court said that considering the facts of the case at present, the FIR against the leader from Nandigram bastion should be put on a hold, however, the investigating agencies can interrogate him in the matter.



Order on the matter was pronounced by Justice Raj Sekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court who announced a stay order of proceedings in respect of cases registered at Contai Police station and the Nandigram Police Station on March 18, 2021, related to the death of Subhabrata Chakroborty, Adhikari’s deceased bodyguard.

As per a news report by ANI, "In cases registered at Manicktalla and Tamluk police stations, the investigation may go on. No coercive action must be taken. The state shall provide any information on the petitioner. The state shall also obtain leave of the court before arrest or coercive action on any case for the time being. In cases where he is not named in FIR shall be allowed to continue and he shall cooperate with investigating authorities," the Court said.

The court even said that no coercive action should be taken against Adhikari, without informing the court. The CID and other investigating officials were directed by the court to accommodate Adhikari if he is required to give a statement, from a place convenient to him and also asked them to provide a detailed reason for the same.

"Since he is the Leader Of Opposition, please accommodate him. A detailed reason shall follow later," the Court said.

CID's summon to Adhikari, his driver and close aid in ex-bodyguard’s death case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday summoned Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's driver Sambhu Maity along with his close aid Sanjeev Shukla. They have been asked to appear before the CID on September 7. Earlier on Saturday, Adhikari was asked to appear before the CID on September 6.

Suicide case Suvendu Adhikari's bodyguard

Earlier on July 9, the Bengal Police had started a fresh investigation into the case of Subhabrata Chakraborty's death in 2018. As per reports, Subhabrata Chakraborty had shot himself to death with his revolver at his Contai home on October 13, 2018, when Adhikari was the state transport minister. Suspecting foul play, the victim's wife sought a probe into his mysterious death. A complaint has been lodged under IPC Sections 302 and 120B.

Adhikari, once a close confidant of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, defected to the BJP and defeated her in the 2021 West Bengal polls from Nandigram. Adhikari is accused of abetting Chakraborty's suicide.

