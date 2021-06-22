Calcutta HC Seeks Response Over Bengal Govt Withdrawing Suvendu Adhikari's Security Cover

On Monday, June 21, on a petition of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Calcutta HC has ordered the Director of Security of West Bengal to file a report stating as to why security cover given to him by the state govt was withdrawn. The matter to be taken up next on June 24.

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a direction to the Director of Security of the state to file a report on withdrawing his security cover on Monday. On a plea by the state Advocate General to respond, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya fixed the matter for further hearing on June 24.

Adhikari's counsel prayed before the court that a report is filed by the Director of Security, West Bengal, as to the reason why the security cover of the petitioner was withdrawn by the state on May 18. It was also prayed that the report should clarify whether there is any continuing perception of threat to Adhikari's life warranting security cover.

The BJP MLA's counsel submitted that he would still require the state governments support in three areas - pilot car, route lining and monitoring the places where public meetings may be held, even though he enjoys Z- category security cover from the central government. Advocate General Kishore Dutta sought time to respond to the prayer made on behalf of Adhikari and the court granted it.

Nandigram battle continues

On June 17, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had moved to the Calcutta High Court challenging the Nandigram assembly constituency election result where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious against her. Mamata Banerjee had battled BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the place which had catapulted her into the CM post in 2011. Suvendu's victory won over Mamata by a margin of 1737 votes. Though Mamata accepted her defeat, she said that she will challenge the electoral verdict in court.

The Calcutta High Court on June 18 deferred the hearing in the matter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging Nandigram results, moved to 24 June. The Chief Minister has accused Adhikari of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

(Image credit: @SUVENDUWB/FACEBOOK/PTI)