Calcutta HC Sees Marathon Narada Hearing On TMC Netas' Arrest; Adjourns Till Thursday

In the latest development in the Narada case, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday heard the Trinamool Congress' plea challenging the arrest of three of their top leaders and one former TMC neta by the CBI. The High Court heard the plea for a repeal of Monday's order which stayed the bail granted to the leaders by a special CBI court. Two of those arrested are Cabinet ministers - Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee - represented by Congress leader and noted senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi while the other two are TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee represented by their counsel Siddharth Luthra. While long arguments were presented by both sides, the four leaders are to remain under arrest - currently in hospital - till at least Thursday.

After marathon arguments by both sides, the bench decided to adjourn the hearing till 2 pm on Thursday. As it pronounced this, Senior Advocate Singhvi requested the court to continue by saying that his clients are in the hospital and there was no question of them running away. Advocates Luthra and Singhvi then urged the bench that the "accused deserved to be out."

Siddharth Luthra said his client Sovan Chatterjee is in custody and he is a COPD patient and a high-risk case for COVID as he added that Sovan Chatterjee is not an MLA and not a person in power. To this Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, informed that all the four accused are under 24x7 medical supervision. The bench then finally adjourned the hearing.

Dramatic marathon hearing in Calcutta HC

The bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee hearing the matter, questioned Abhishek Manu Singhvi about the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the CBI office on Monday when the four leaders were apprehended.

"For 5-6 hours CM (Mamata Banerjee) remains in CBI office. Do you deny that the law minister going to court was not systemic?," the court asked.

"Does the CM going to CBI create a situation where a judicial order cannot be passed by a court of law after a virtual hearing of 4 hours?" was the response given by Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The High Court also asked the CBI what is the need for the four leaders to be in jail at a time when COVID is at its peak.

"From what I saw, chargesheet appears to have been submitted, these persons were interrogated by your client (CBI) before. Is there any complaint that they did not cooperate? In these Covid times, what is the need to keep them in jail?," Justice Arijit Banerjee asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBI said, "the question of bail is not about them cooperating or not cooperating. It is about them being able to influence witnesses and trial."

TMC followers obstructed CBI on Monday

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Calcutta High Court requesting police custody for all accused TMC leaders in the Narada sting and requested for the matter to be transferred to the Calcutta HC.

SG Tushar Mehta on Monday had stated that an extraordinary situation had evolved, with the Chief Minister of the state sitting on a dharna outside the CBI office. Law Minister Moloy Ghatak along with a mob was present in court where the accused were to be presented, while a large group of TMC followers obstructed the CBI from taking the four accused leaders to court, compelling them to opt for virtual hearing.

Following that high octane drama on Monday, the Calcutta HC late in the evening stayed the interim bail of the four aforesaid Trinamool Congress leaders. The CBI had arrested them in connection with the Narada case, which led to West Bengal Chief Minister staging a dharna in the CBI office in Kolkata, while TMC followers resorted to stone pelting at the CBI office. The arrest was challenged in the CBI court after which the court had granted bail to the four accused leaders on the grounds that the investigation against the accused has been completed and there is no formal request on behalf of the I.O for CBI custody. The CBI then challenged the interim bail in Calcutta High Court on the same day, after which the Calcutta HC revoked the interim bail granted to the four leaders by the CBI court.