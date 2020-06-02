Calcutta High Court Allows BJP MP To Distribute Relief Materials

In a major blow to the Bengal Government, Calcutta High court allowed BJP Balurghat MP Sukanta Mazumdar to distribute relief material in Balurghat. Mazumdar was stopped by police after he was returning back home from Gangarampur where he had gone to distribute relief material in his constituency of Balurghat in North Bengal. The incident had occurred on April 23 which was almost a month after the lockdown was enforced by the Narendra Modi government.

The MP's vehicle was stopped by the police on the national highway. Police claim it is a violation of the law during the lockdown as the local police station was not informed of his movements. Police suggested that the BJP MP stay in-home quarantine as he was responsible for the assembly of many people at one time, violating the lockdown.

The BJP MP then sat on a dharna in the middle of the national highway, apart from sending West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhanker a message, apprising him of the incident, asking him for his intervention.

BJP leaders accuse Bengal govt

Various other BJP MPs and leaders have accused the Bengal Govt of being one-sided and not allowing them to help people in their constituencies. The list of accusers ranges from local block-level leaders to the likes of Union Minister Debashree Chaudhary, who had accused the state government of not letting her out of her own house.

Alipuarduar's MP John Barla had also raised similar accusations against the Mamata Banerjee government.

BJP's Bengal president and MP Dilip Ghosh were also allegedly stopped by police a few days after cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal. Ghosh was on his way to distribute relief material in South 24 Parganas district, which was the worst affected area during the cyclone. The MP was of the opinion that TMC leaders would be allowed to distribute relief materials, but BJP leaders would be purposely stopped.

