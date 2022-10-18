'Call Me Package Star And I'll Hit You With Slippers': Pawan Kalyan Lashes Out At YSRCP

Telugu film star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hit out at the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and threatened to hit the latter's party members with slippers if they called him 'package star' again. Speaking at a rally on Tuesday, Kalyan warned YSRCP against making any objectionable remarks against him.

"Who are the people calling me a package star? Is it funny? Call me a package star again. I will break your teeth and hit you with my slippers until it is torn apart. I've shown mercy on you people for a long time now. You (YSRCP) have criminals, rowdies and gundas with you? I don't care, I will crush them with my bare hands", the leader was heard saying while the crowd cheered.

#BREAKING | Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan hits out at YSRCP, says 'will hit you with slippers if you call me package star'.



This comes just a couple of days after the Visakhapatnam police prevented Kalyan from venturing out of his hotel room and conducting a scheduled Jana Vani programme. They also served a notice to the Jan Sena chief after his supporters allegedly attacked the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman, ministers of YSRCP, civilians and even police officials at the Visakhapatnam airport.

Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu team up against Reddy

The Telugu Desam Party chief and former CM of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu met with Kalyan in Vijaywada and attacked Reddy. Condemning Kalyan's arrest made in Visakhapatnam, he alleged that the YSR Congress is resorting to unlawful activities and is using the police to suppress leaders of the opposition parties. Prior to the meeting, Naidu also spoke to Kalyan on the phone to enquire about the incident and criticised the restriction on the latter's movement.

Kalyan finally left the city on Monday after being restricted to his hotel room since the airport clash on Saturday night. While he strongly opposed the arrest of his party members, the YSR Congress released a photo of a person with a head injury, claiming it was related to the attack by his supporters.