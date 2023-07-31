Calling Gyanvapi mosque 'historical mistake,' what's Trishul doing inside: UP CM Yogi

Several Hindu organisations have come out in support of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Gyanvapi Mosque case after he said that the Muslim side should accept that calling it a mosque was a “historical mistake”. Supporting the Chief Minister's comments, National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said that the Muslim community must come forward and leave their claim from the Kashi Vishwanath temple giving a message of “brotherhood.”

Speaking to Republic, National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Maharaj said, "I support Yogi Adityanath ji and this is a very good opportunity to give a message of brotherhood by the Muslim parties, while leaving their claim from the Kashi Vishwanath temple. They should give it back to the Hindus in the state and the country; they should give a message of goodwill."

Adding to Swami Chakrapani Maharaj’s opinion, Ayodhya Mahant Raju Das said, “We were saying from the beginning that Muslims should come forward and accept this point. Offering Namaz on the premises should be stopped immediately. In Ayodhya as well you saw that the top dome was changed but many proofs were found.”

‘Facts are clear…’

Vishva Hindu Parishad member Alok Kumar too termed Yogi Adityanath’s view on Gyanvapi correct and said, "The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is correct. It is clear that Gyanvapi was a temple. The facts have been clarified."

National General Secretary of All India Saint Committee, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati challenged the meaning of the word Gyanvapi and said, “The word Gyan and Vapi are neither Urdu nor Arabic. The facts are clear. The walls of Gyanvapi are screaming the truth. The issue must now come to an end as the fight has now been too long.”

Historical weapon: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, July 31, spoke for the first time on the controversy revolving around Gyanvapi Mosque and said that the Muslim side should accept that calling it a mosque was a “historical mistake.” In an interview with news agency ANI, UP CM also questioned what Hindu symbols and deities were doing inside the premises of Gyanvapi.

"If we call it a mosque, it would be a controversy. I feel God has given us a vision, so we must see it. What is Trishul doing inside a masjid? We did not keep it. There's Jyotirling, idols of deities inside the mosque. The walls of the complex are screaming the truth. I feel the Muslim side must give a proposal that there has been a historical mistake and that mistake should be corrected,” the Chief Minister said.