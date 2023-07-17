Calling Special Assembly Session In June Was 'breach Of Law', Punjab Governor Tells CM Mann

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying he believed that calling the two-day special Assembly session held last month was a “breach of law and procedure”.

In his letter, Purohit said he is considering the possibility of referring the four Bills passed during the session to the President.

Purohit's response came two days after Mann urged him to give assent to the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was among the four Bills passed in the special session held on June 19 and 20.

In the letter, Purohit said, “In order to discharge my duties conscientiously, I have proceeded to receive legal advice which gives me to believe that your calling of Vidhan Sabha session on 19-06-2023 and 20-06-2023 when these four Bills were passed was in breach of law and procedure, thereby casting doubt on the legitimacy and legality of those Bills.”

“In the background of the legal advice received, I am actively considering whether to obtain the legal opinion from the Attorney General of India, or as per the Constitution, to reserve these Bills for the consideration and consent of the President,” the governor said.