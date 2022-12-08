Can BJP Break Riwaaz In Himachal By Forming The Govt For Two Consecutive Terms? Watch

As the counting of votes for Himachal assembly elections started at 68 counting halls in 59 locations throughout the state, the ruling party is hoping to set new records by changing the trend of not repeating government after five years. Notably, the elections to 68 assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh were held on November 12, and around 75.6% polling percentage was recorded.

While BJP will seek to break the alternate government trend and retain power in the state, Congress aims to wrest control of the state assembly.

BJP to break riwaaz in Himachal by forming govt for 2 consecutive years

According to the Republic-PMARQ exit polls, the BJP is most likely to emerge as the biggest party in Himachal Pradesh as it is projected to witness a victory in the assembly elections. While the BJP has a razor-thin edge over the Congress in Himachal, the party is still expected to bag 44.8% of the vote share with 34-39 seats, according to exit polls. If it emerges victorious, the BJP would become the first party to form a government in two consecutive terms, breaking the trend of alternative wins in the 68-member assembly.

Notably, in the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP formed the government by winning 44 seats while Congress secured 21 seats. Himachal Pradesh has been a stronghold of both Congress and the BJP as the former's Virbhadra Singh and the latter's Prem Kumar Dhumal have been on a rotation every five years since 1993 till incumbent CM Jai Ram Thakur's appointment in 2017.

CM Jairam Thakur leading as counting underway

According to initial trends, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is leading from the Seraj seat. The BJP is leading from the Chamba, Shimla Rural, and Sri Renukaji seats while Congress is leading from Chopal. Notably, there is a neck-to-neck fight between the BJP and Congress as the saffron party is leading with 33 seats and Congress; 34 seats. Whereas, the AAP is still at 0.

