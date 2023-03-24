Can Rahul Gandhi Return As LS MP? Mukul Rohatgi Opens Up On What Congress Can Do Next

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Senior Advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Friday opened up on the options Congress had in order to reverse Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha. Further expressing his shock at the Congress party’s delay in approaching a court challenging the Surat court’s judgement, Rohatgi said, “They are delaying the process and will end up blaming the Election Commission.”

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Mukul Rohatgi threw light on whether Rahul Gandhi can come back to Parliament after being convicted in a defamation case. “The disqualification was automatic from the moment Rahul Gandhi’s conviction was ordered by the Surat court in the criminal defamation case. The disqualification did not require any further notification, including the notification issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on March 24,” he said.

“The decision is not irreversible, however, it can be challenged in the appellate court. Notably, in order to stop his disqualification, a stay on his conviction is required. This is routine and is elementary,” Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi added.

Expressing his surprise at the Congress party’s decision to not file an appeal yet, the former Attorney General said, “They have not filed an appeal in the court and will ultimately end up blaming the Election commission in the matter. They must immediately file an appeal.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the defamation case against him for his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark, he was disqualified as the Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha. The criminal defamation case was filed against the former Congress chief for a remark he made at a rally in Karnataka in the year 2019. In the rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname."

Issuing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha secretariat on March 24 issued a notification saying, “Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”