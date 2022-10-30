Can Rebels Hurt BJP's Chances In Himachal Pradesh? Here's JP Nadda's Take As Polls Loom

Amid reports of multiple rebel BJP candidates contesting the Himachal Pradesh polls, BJP national president JP Nadda contended that this won't affect the party's electoral prospects. After they were ignored during the ticket distribution by BJP, Gian Chand, ex-Minister Roop Singh's son Abhishek and Parveen Sharma filed their nomination from Nachan, Sundernagar and Mandi respectively. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Nadda affirmed that BJP will win the Assembly election as it is an ideological-based party.

JP Nadda remarked, "BJP is a cadre and ideological-based party. We get everyone's support. That's why we will get everyone's support and you have seen a wave in favour of the BJP. Your survey reports are conveying that. When the election comes, we will win. Development is our issue and our vision document will be released in the next few days in which all things will be explained."

Political scenario in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jai Ram Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.

On October 14, the Election Commission of India announced that the HP Assembly polls will take place in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes shall happen on December 8. While the current strength of the state Assembly is 68 seats, 17 are reserved for SCs and 3 for STs. 1.86 lakh first-time voters in the state will be able to exercise their franchise this time. While HP CM Jai Ram Thakur will again contest from Seraj, a seat that he has held since 2012, late ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya is in the poll fray from Shimla (Rural).