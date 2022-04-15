Last Updated:

'Human rights must be protected' | Canadian MP & Khalistan Sympathiser Accuses Mogi Govt Stoking 'anti-Muslim Sentiment'

Canada's New Democratic Party & pro-Khalistan lawmaker Jagmeet Singh commented on Ram Navami clashes across India but the internet was quick to put him in place

With no word of condemnation for Indian student- Kartik Vasudev's murder in Toronto, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party and member of Opposition Jagmeet Singh had the audacity to comment on internal matters of India. The Indian-origin Canadian lawmaker who is known to have professed pro-Khalistani sentiments in the past questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over communal clashes and mob violence nationwide, on the occasion of the Ram Navami festival. 

Taking to Twitter, indicative of his limited access to relevant matters of India, Singh shared, "I am deeply concerned about images, videos, and targeted threats of violence against the Muslim community in India. The Modi govt must stop stoking anti-Muslim sentiment. Human rights must be protected."

"Canada must play a strong role in working towards peace everywhere," he added. 

Canadian MP & Khalistan sympathiser Jagmeet Singh meddles with Indian matters

While Singh has the jurisdiction and authority to probe into Kartik's unfortunate killing in Canada that rocked the nation, he has chosen to stir further controversy over the Ram Navami festival fiasco, with little or no knowledge of the ground reality.

While the internet was quick to show the Canadian MP his position with regard to the events in India, Singh has been mute on the recent spate of target killings in New York wherein two males of the Sikh community were assaulted in a span of 10 days. It may be noted that the controversial MP has been under the intelligence body's scanner in relation to his alleged remarks during farmers' protests and the abrogation of Article 370. Known for advocating separatists sentiments, Singh was reportedly denied an Indian visa in the year 2014 while stating that Singh may misuse human rights causes with an aim to instigate disturbance in the 'social fabric of India' at the behest of his hidden agenda. 

India asks US to mind its own business

In a fitting riposte to Antony Blinken, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made it clear that India too has concerns about the human rights situation in the US. Addressing a press briefing after the 2+2 dialogue on April 11, the US Secretary of State had come under fire for saying, "We’re monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police, and prison officials".

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jaishankar denied that the human rights situation was discussed in the meeting and indicated that the US' views are influenced by certain lobbies. 

EAM Jaishankar retorted, "People are entitled to have views about us. But we are also equally entitled to have views about their views. And about the lobbies and vote banks which drag that."

"We always have views about other people's human rights situation, including that of the United States," he added. 

