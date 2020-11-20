'Cancer For Communal Harmony': Giriraj Singh Calls For Law Against 'Love Jihad' In Bihar

After the Home Department of the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that a strict law against 'Love Jihad' will soon be brought in the state and the department has sent a proposal to the Department of Law, Union Minister Giriraj Singh demanded that a similar law be introduced in Bihar. He stated that 'Love Jihad' has become cancer for communal harmony.

The Union Minister said, "Even Christian organisations in Kerala have called Love Jihad a grave disease affecting the daughters of non-Muslim communities and it is not just in Kerala, but all across the country. And this is perpetrated by extremist organisations who purposely commit such acts by wearing different attires and bluffing the women. Now various states have decided to introduce a law against it."

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak while speaking with Republic TV, mentioned that "the government doesn't want a deteriorating law and order situation or communal disharmony. And when such an incident (Love Jihad) occurs, it may lead to a riot-like situation, so a law is being discussed to avoid such a situation."

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to introduce law

Earlier, the Haryana and Madhya Pradesh government had made announcements of forming a law against 'Love Jihad'. The Haryana Government on Tuesday constituted a committee for drafting a law against 'Love Jihad'. This decision was taken following the horrific death of a 21-year-old student in Ballabgarh. A high-level meeting headed by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav was held in the state on Tuesday evening along with legal experts to prepare a rough draft of the proposed law.

Also, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday confirmed that the state government would table a bill against 'Love Jihad' in the next Assembly session. According to Mishra, the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 will provide for five years of rigorous imprisonment and such crimes will be declared a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

The MP Home Minister further said, there will be a provision to declare marriages taking place forcefully, fraudulently or by luring someone, for religious conversion, as null and void. "Those assisting in committing this crime will also be considered a party to the crime," he added.

Several states mulling the law against 'Love Jihad' is a result of the Ballabhgarh incident, where a 21-year-old student was shot at point-blank in broad daylight outside her college by her alleged stalker Tausif after he failed to abduct her. The incident had sent shockwaves across the nation and several protests were held in Haryana after the barbaric crime, which led to Haryana government mulling on bringing a law against 'Love Jihad'.

