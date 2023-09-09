'Cannot Imagine....': Chidambaram Slams Centre For Not Inviting Kharge For G20 Dinner

Congress senior leader P Chidambaram launched a scathing attack on the Union Government for not inviting the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge to the G20 state dinner. Taking to social media platform X he wrote, "I cannot imagine any other democratic country's Government not inviting the recognised Leader of the Opposition to a state dinner for world leaders,” Chidambaram wrote on X.

He added, "This can happen only in countries where there is no Democracy or no Opposition. I hope India, that is Bharat, has not reached a stage where Democracy and the Opposition will cease to exist."

This comes after the media reports that the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was not invited to the G20 state dinner.

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Centre for the same while addressing a press conference in Brussels.

“What is contrary about it? They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition. It tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the Leader of 60 percent of India's population. It's something that people should think about - why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that", said Gandhi.

'Unfortunate', says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also took a swipe at the Centre and called it "unfortunate."

While speaking to the media in Jaipur, Baghel said, "This is a very unfortunate thing that he is not being called in the summit. The dissent of the Opposition should be respected. Leaders of the Opposition have a very important role in a socialist society.”

President Droupadi Murmu will be hosting a dinner on Saturday at a hall of the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam, which is also the venue of the G20 summit. Some of the key Indian leaders who will be there at the event are former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda, and various Chief Ministers of different States.