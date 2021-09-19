Last Updated:

'Can't Be A Privilege': VP Venkaiah Naidu On 'ruckus' During Parliament's Monsoon Session

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asserted that the legislature aims to work for the people of the country & it should be productive in nature, not unruly

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Venkaiah Naidu

Twitter


While delivering the second Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture on Saturday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asserted that the legislature aims to work for the people of the country and it should be productive in nature. He had made the remark while speaking on the theme ‘Is the disruption of Parliamentary proceedings an MP’s privilege and/or a facet of Parliamentary democracy?’
 

Rajya Sabha chairman's remarks come in the backdrop of the heavy disruptions and drama spawned by the members of the opposition during the previous monsoon session of the parliament, which consequently led to early disposal of the session. In his lecture, the Vice President noted that disrupting the proceedings of the parliament can only be termed as contempt of the house, and that there is no privilege entailed by errant members in doing so.

Further asserting on his argument, he said, “Legislatures function on behalf of the people and for the people. They are supposed to be productive and not disruptive.”

READ | Venkaiah Naidu meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, reviews 'unfortunate' Parliament ruckus

He further added that disruptions in the house decrease the productivity of the parliament, and discourages the MPs to participate in the discussion, further delaying the law-making process. “Disruptions resulting in forced adjournments of the House lead to derailment of the business scheduled for the day, deprive other members willing to participate in the proceedings and delay the course of lawmaking," said Rajya Sabha chairman.
 

READ | Venkaiah Naidu to take action against unruly Opposition MPs over ruckus in Rajya Sabha

This was the first time, the Vice President made any public comments on the issue. During his lecture, he urged all ‘stakeholders’ to put an end to the ‘unsavoury’ disruptions to further improve the quality of parliamentary function. 

READ | Parliament ruckus: Opposition parties refuse to cooperate with VP Venkaiah Naidu for probe

He said, "I urge upon all the stakeholders to introspect and commit themselves to do the needful to put an end to the unsavoury saga of disruptions in the legislatures to enhance the quality and dignity of our parliamentary democracy by restoring the credibility of its organs.”

Ruckus during Monsoon session anguished Naidu

The speech was in the context of the unruly proceedings of the monsoon session of the Parliament, where the Opposition came down heavily on the government and cornered them on several issues including COVID deaths, pegasus row and farm laws. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament was forced to conclude sine die. Vice President of India and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the house. Naidu had expressed anguish over the behaviour of several Opposition members and condemned the stalling of Parliament's proceedings.

Image: Twitter/@VPSecretariat

READ | Indian economy firmly on the path to recovery, long-term renewal: VP Venkaiah Naidu
READ | PM Modi launches Sansad TV along with VP Venkaiah Naidu & Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Tags: Venkaiah Naidu, House, Naidu
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND