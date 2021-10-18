'Can't Defeat BJP With Muslim-Yadav Combination': Owaisi Takes Dig At SP Ahead Of UP Polls

In a stinging criticism of Samajwadi Party on Sunday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi opined that it is not possible to defeat BJP with the Muslim-Yadav combination. Maintaining that SP shouldn't take the votes of Muslims for granted, he recalled that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party and BSP could not beat BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls despite being in an alliance. Moreover, the Hyderabad MP again rejected the opposition's claim that AIMIM is the B-team of BJP.

Owaisi remarked, "You cannot defeat BJP with the M-Y combination. You will have to create an A-Z combination. Only then you can give a tough fight to BJP and stop Yogi from becoming the CM of UP again. But if they think that the 19% Muslim (population) will continue voting for them and they will play politics on the votes of Muslims, this will not happen. The situation has changed. In the Parliament election, SP and BSP fought together. Despite this, you could not defeat BJP."

Citing the example of the upcoming Bihar bypolls to refute the charge that his party is indirectly helping the saffron party, the AIMIM chief added, "Today, Congress, RJD and JD(U) are in the fray. Whom will you call 'B-team' there? All these parties have one agenda. They don't like Owaisi talking about creating the political leadership of Muslims. They will tolerate the leadership of Yadavs and upper castes but get distressed when it comes to the leadership of Muslims."

Calling upon everyone to come together to defeat BJP, he said, "As of now, we are a part of Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. I met Shivpal Yadav at his residence twice. We want to forge an alliance with another party. We told Shivpal and Om Prakash Rajbhar that we are ready to tie up with any party apart from BJP and Congress provided they are ready."

मुस्लिम-यादव कॉम्बिनेशन से भाजपा को हराया नहीं जा सकता। भाजपा को हराने के लिए A से Z कॉम्बिनेशन तैयार करना होगा। अगर वे (अखिलेश यादव) सोचेंगे कि 19% मुसलमान उनको वोट देता रहेगा और वे इन्हीं वोटों पर राजनीति करेंगे तो ऐसा नहीं हो सकता: AIMIM प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी pic.twitter.com/SEc69IG8Xg — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 17, 2021

AIMIM's thrust on UP polls

For the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, AIMIM has joined the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which is being led by Om Prakash Rajbhar. It comprises 9 other parties including the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party and Janta Kranti Party. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, Rajbhar has been a fierce critic of the state government and the Centre after parting ways with the saffron party.