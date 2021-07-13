'Can't Escape My Pro-people Agenda':Navjot Sidhu Takes Dig At AAP Over Punjab Power Crisis

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu took a dig at AAP on Tuesday after it questioned his silence on his party receiving funds from firms that own thermal power plants in Punjab. Addressing the media a day earlier, Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann showed purported documents to claim that Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Vedanta and GVK had contributed over Rs.15 crore to the Congress party from 2010 onwards. Thereafter, he dared Sidhu to tweet on these allegations on the lines of his grievance about the power purchase agreements.

Responding to Mann on Twitter, the former swashbuckling batsman stated, "Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision and work for Punjab. Be it before 2017- Beadbi, drugs, farmers issues, corruption and power crisis faced by people of Punjab raised by me or today as I present 'Punjab Model'. It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab". Along with this, the Congress leader posted a video of multiple leaders of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party heaping praise on him after he left BJP.

In the last few days, Sidhu has been extremely vocal on social media regarding Punjab's power crisis providing solutions as well as demanding a white paper on the power purchase pacts signed during the previous BJP-SAD government. Moreover, he has called for these agreements to be nullified through a fresh law. Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, this assumes significance as the Congress high command is yet to resolve the rift in its state unit.

If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can’t escape my Pro-People Agenda ... This means they have resigned to their fate !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 13, 2021

Infighting in Congress' Punjab unit persists

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive. The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9.

Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party. In order to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28.

Since the last month, the panel has met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. However, the attempts to mollify him seem to have failed for the time being as he hit out at the Punjab government in a series of interviews on June 20. In a veiled dig at Amarinder Singh and the Badals, he hit out at "two powerful families" whom he accused of controlling Punjab and overriding the interests of the state for their vested interests. After meeting Sonia Gandhi on July 6, Singh said, “Whatever the Congress President decides on Punjab, we will accept it".