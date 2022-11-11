'Can't Ignore Threat To India's Unity': Kerala Guv Tells Arnab On His Feud With State's FM

Kerala's Governor Arif Mohammad Khan appeared on the latest edition of the Nation Wants To Know where he discussed his clash with the state government among other sensitive subjects. He engaged in a no-holds-barred interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami especially considering how he was sacked by the Pinarayi Vijayan government as the Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university.

He was also asked if he breached any constitutional powers in his feud with Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal, to which he answered, "I can ignore insults, but shall never ignore when somebody tries to threaten the unity of India".

Did the Kerala governor breach his constitutional powers?

During the exclusive conversation, the Kerala governor was asked if he breached his constitutional powers when he demanded action against Kerala's Finance Minister KN Balagopal in his letter to CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The feud between Khan and Balagopal started when the latter said that "those who come from places like UP, may find it tough to understand universities in Kerala". Calling Balagopal's remarks 'seditious', the Governor wrote to CM Vijayan that Balagopal had ceased to enjoy his pleasure.

"I have certainly not breached anything. This is my duty, my dharma to restrain anybody who tries to challenge the national unity and integrity of India", Khan told Arnab. "If I am not competent enough to do that, I should not be in the office. Therefore I completely disagree with you. This is my primary duty ".

Stating that India has been politically fragmented for thousands of years, he mentioned the unity in the country possible due to 'a son of Kerala'. "I recently on the 31st, delivered the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture and I said there that without the foundation laid by Shankaracharya, it would not have been possible for Sardar Patel to achieve the political unity of India", he added. Khan further explained that the Institution for Governor was created because "our minds have been attuned to political fragmentation". Explaining his action against Balagopal, the Governor said that such institutions are "absolutely necessary to keep an eye on those who raise voices to weaken the unity of India".