'Can't Malign Previous Constituency To Impress Current One': Aditi Singh On Rahul Gandhi

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a row over his 'North vs South India politics' remark, Ex-Congress leader and former Congress MLA from Rai Bareli Aditi Singh has opined that it is wrong to malign a previous constituency to impress the people of the current constituency. Aditi Singh who hails from Rai Bareli of Uttar Pradesh, opined that may be Rahul Gandhi did not want to project it that way as to how it is being interpreted, however, it is incorrect to insult the previous constituency just to praise the current one.

"It is wrong what he (Rahul Gandhi) said, there is no second thought over it. Maybe he did not mean it. Maybe he did not want to project it that way. But it is wrong to malign your previous constituency from where you contested elections, lost it is another story, but it is wrong to insult the previous constituency simply to praise the South which is your current constituency," Aditi Singh said.

Rahul Gandhi's shocking North vs South comparison

Rahul Gandhi, the Wayanad MP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has earlier been the MP from Amethi for 15 years. While addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi stirred controversy by speaking against the North Indian population, in an attempt to woo the audience in Kerala which is a part of Southern India.

Rahul Gandhi said, "My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues."

"I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

Moreover, after a barrage of criticisms from BJP leaders, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that he is not afraid of the BJP and RSS and will continue to fight them. In a video posted by Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Every step I take, the BJP attacks me. I fight the BJP. I fight the ideology of RSS every single day."

And I’m not afraid. I’ll continue this fight with non-violence.



And I'm not afraid. I'll continue this fight with non-violence.

