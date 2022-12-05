'Can't Meet On Dec 6': TRS MLC K Kavitha Responds To CBI Summons In Delhi Liquor Scam Case

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, informed the probe agency that she would not be able to meet the agency’s officials on December 6 in connection with its probe into the Delhi liquor policy case. Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued a notice to Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha. The notice, served under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, is with regards to a case pertaining to the Excise Policy of Delhi for the year 2021-2022, in which Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others have been booked.

In a letter sent on Monday, December 3 to CBI DIG Raghavendra Vatsa, TRS MLC Kavitha wrote that her name does not figure in the CBI’s FIR in the case.

“I have carefully gone through the contents of the FIR, the list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint. I wish to place on record that my name does not figure in any manner whatsoever. As proposed by you, I am not in a position to meet on December 6 because of my preoccupied schedule, I will be able to meet you either on December 11, 12, 14, or 15, whichever is convenient to you, at my residence in Hyderabad. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation,” she stated.

Here is the letter written by K Kavitha to CBI DIG Raghavendra Vatsa:

K Kavitha writes back to the probe agency

After CBI on Friday, December 2 issued a notice to K Kavitha, she wrote back to the probe agency on December 3, Saturday seeking copies of the complaint in the case. “The requested documents may be provided at the earliest to enable me to acquaint myself and answer appropriately within a reasonable period of time. The date of our meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents,” she said in the letter.

"During the course of the investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination of such facts is required in the interest of the investigation," read the notice, via which the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was summoned by the CBI on December 6, at 11 am.

ED names K Kavitha in the remand report in Liquor Scam Case

On Thursday, December 1, the Enforcement Directorate arrested and produced Amit Arora, the sixth arrestee in the Liquor scam case. In the remand report submitted by the ED to the court, the agency named K Kavitha and said that she used two phones and her IMEI changed 10 times, PTI reported.

In the remand report, ED also said that at least 36 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and a PA of CM Arvind Kejriwal, 'destroyed or used' 170 phones in order to conceal evidence of 'kickbacks' worth thousands of crores of rupees in the Delhi Liquor scam, PTI reported.

It is worth mentioning that earlier in August, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma alleged that K Kavitha acted as an intermediary between the liquor mafia and the AAP government. He was quoted as saying by PTI, “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR’s family members got same the policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal".