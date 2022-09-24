'Can't Raise Pakistan Zindabad Slogans On Shivaji Land': Shinde Takes Note Of PFI Protest

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday condemned the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in Pune during a Popular Front of India (PFI) protest against the National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) mega crackdown.

The CM said that his government has taken a serious note of the episode and affirmed that no one has the right to raise slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Speaking to media personnel, CM Shinde said, "This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and no one has the right to raise slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. It is a state of patriots. Our government has taken it seriously."

A video has surfaced on social media, which shows that a "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan was allegedly raised during a protest organised by the PFI in Pune.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were heard outside the District Collector's office yesterday in Pune City where PFI cadres gathered against the recent ED-CBI-Police raids against their outfit. Some cadres were detained by Police; they were arrested this morning. pic.twitter.com/XWEx2utZZm — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Several members of the outfit were also detained by the police after they created chaos outside the District Collector's office.

NIA's mega action on PFI

In a massive crackdown on the PFI, multi-agency teams led by NIA had, on Thursday, detained at least 106 leaders and activists of the Islamic outfit in near-simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Following this, PFI had called for hartal across India.

In a remand copy submitted before the special court, the agency alleged that PFI encouraged people to join terrorist groups including Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The central agency said that the PFI spreads "dis-affection against India by wrongful interpretation of government to the particular section of people" to create hatred against the state and its machineries.

"The seized documents also contain highly incriminating materials related to the targeting of prominent leaders of a particular community. The Hit List seized clearly shows that the PFI, which is working through its leaders, members and associated have gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the community," the report said.