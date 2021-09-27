'Can't Support This': Congress Dubs PM's Central Vista Visit 'thoughtless & Insensitive'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the construction site of the Central Vista project, Congress on Monday dubbed it as a 'thoughtless and 'insensitive' gesture. Questioning the timing of the project, the national party highlighted that India is still recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic, and went on to ask whether PM Modi ever visited a hospital or an oxygen plant site.

"I don't know if the prime minister was seen visiting a hospital or an oxygen plant under construction. Three months ago, we were trying to save our loved ones and today our PM goes to visit the Rs 25,000 crore Central Vista project, the timing of which is questionable," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters. He added, "We would have supported him had he visited some hospital site but I am sorry we cannot support a gesture as thoughtless, as insensitive as this."

PM Narendra Modi late on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the construction site of the new Parliament building. Without giving any prior intimation to the security, the Prime Minister visited the site, and was there for approximately an hour, conducting a first-hand inspection of the construction status.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi visited the construction site of the new Parliament building in New Delhi last night. He spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new Parliament building.



What is the Central Vista Project?

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building, and the Vice President enclave.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs.20,000 crore.

On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar, and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority.