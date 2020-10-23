'Can't Suppress Press Freedom': MoS Kishan Reddy Hits Out At Witch-hunt Against Republic

Amid a series of inexplicable actions by Mumbai police, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy on Friday said that it the responsibility of every government to protect press freedom. This statement from Kishan Reddy comes as Mumbai police continues its witch-hunt on Republic Media Network by seeking trivial details that have no bearing on the fraud TRP scam controversy.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said that it is wrong to suppress media and added that the press has the right to question if something wrong has happened.

"It is the responsibility of every government to protect press freedom. If a particular political party or a politician has done something wrong, the media has the right to question. What is happening is wrong and freedom of the press should not be suppressed," he said.

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has now been issued a Section 91 notice by the Mumbai Police to submit details of every single transaction the organisation has entered into ever since its inception.

READ: As TRP case falls flat, Param Bir Singh brings in EOW to probe Republic: Sources

Earlier in the day, Tom Vadakkan claimed Param Bir Singh was asking these details as he wanted to open a channel upon his retirement. The politician also slammed the officer for trying to ‘harass’ the fourth pillar of democracy as the Mumbai Police’s unrestrained witch-hunt continued.

READ: Now, Param Bir wants Republic camera cost, toilet paper, staff names; the list goes on

Mumbai Police seeks unrelated list of details from Republic TV

Mumbai Police has taken an unbelievable line of questioning as they sought details of every transaction and detail of every journalist with the Network. The Mumbai Police has effectively sought costs of coffee vending machine, air-conditioning equipment, furniture, gardening, makeup, suits and even hair-brush, toilet paper, tissue papers, A4 paper and other stationery. Effectively even payments made to housekeeping staff have all been sought by Mumbai Police. Shockingly, the Mumbai Police wanted to furnish all these details in just 12 hours. With the details having no connection to the fraud TRP case the vendetta of the Mumbai Police is evident.

The efforts led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 'shutting' Republic Media Network down was exposed in two sting operations. A sting in the Mumbai Congress HQ revealed that a special team was constituted to target Republic Media Network, while a sting on sitting Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik confirmed a vile and vicious conspiracy against the network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

READ: NCP adds threat in first reply after stung MVA minister reveals vile plot against Arnab

READ: Republic News Release: Mumbai Police now seeks details of each employee, every transaction