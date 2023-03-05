Can't Take A Hint? Uddhav Refuses To Accept EC Verdict, Says He'll Go If People Ask Him To

Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognised Eknath Shinde's camp as real Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that people will decide whether they want him as the party chief and not the poll body. He also termed the EC a "slave" of people in power.

Last month, the EC had allotted Shiv Sena and its poll symbol 'Bow and Arrow' to Shinde who has the support of 40 of the 56 Sena MLAs. Thackeray did not agree with the poll panel's decision and moved Supreme Court.

Addressing a gathering in the Khed constituency in Ratnagiri district which is the home turf of former Thackeray loyalist Ramdas Kadam, Uddhav said, "I call those who stole Bow and arrow (party symbol) to come in front of me while I come in front of you with Mashaal. I will accept the verdict of the people but not of the EC. If people say they don't want me, I will leave just like I had left 'Varsha' (the official residence of Maharashtra chief minister after resigning from the post)."

ECI a 'chuna lagav' commission

He also dubbed EC a "chuna lagav" commission and said that the poll body can never take away the political party founded by his father late Balasaheb Thackeray from him.

"If the Election Commission is not suffering from cataract, it should come and see the ground situation. The EC is a 'chuna lagav' commission and a slave of those in power. The principle based on which the EC took this decision is wrong," he said.

Pointing out a huge turnout at the rally, Thackeray said, "You (the Election Commission) have taken away the party name and the symbol from us, but you can't take away Shiv Sena from me."

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former Chief Minister said that when BJP was untouchable in politics his father stood by that party.

"Earlier, the BJP's dais used to be full of sadhus and saints but now it is full of opportunists. I dare the BJP to seek votes in Maharashtra only in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Balasaheb Thackeray," Thackeray added.