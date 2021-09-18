In one of the first reactions to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said it was a loss for the people of the state. According to him, the Congress party was already in talks to sack Captain Amarinder, and his move to tender the resignation was nothing but saving-grace.

The SAD leader claimed that the Congress top brass favoured Navjot Singh Sidhu over Captain, forcing him to resign. Sirsa said it was a victory for the ruling party, but it was a loss for the people who had high hopes from the Chief Minister. He said the people are suffering as a result of the Congress infighting.

Sirsa further stated that Captain will further quit Congress as a result of humiliation from the Gandhi family and he will join another front soon. "Captain will be joining another party soon. He is unlikely to start a new fold, given his old age. Captain has always enjoyed the security of an established party," he told Republic TV.

Meanwhile, Akali Dal Spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema stated that with the resignation of Captain, Congress has accepted their failure in governing the state. Cheema alleged that the government has failed in fulfilling the tall promises made in the Congress manifesto. Stating that the new Chief Minister will not have time to perform his duties as the Model Code of Conduct will begin in less than two months, the SAD leader suggested dissolving the Punjab assembly and holding early elections in the state.

Captain Amarinder resigns as Punjab CM

After months of fighting, and reconciling with his fellow Congres leaders, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, tendered his resignation on Saturday along with that of his Council of Ministers. Before heading to the Raj Bhawan, he had held a meeting with his loyalists.

After tendering his resignation, Captain lamented that Congress leaders had been holding multiple meetings lately over the issue of state leadership, indicating a mistrust in him.

"I had informed the Congress President earlier in the day that I will be tendering my resignation. They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and are now convening Congress Legislative Party meeting in Chandigarh today. This makes me feel that they have an element of doubt on me, that I wasn't able to run the government. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust," he told media after meeting the Governor.

Amarinder Singh clarified that he continues to remain a Congressman but maintained there is "always an option for the future."

Meanwhile, the CLP meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 in the evening, in which sources inform that Captain Amarinder Singh was not invited.