Capt Amarinder Seeks Public Apology From Sidhu Say AICC Sources; Rawat Details Meeting

Amidst the political turmoil in the Punjab Congress Camp between two faction groups, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Saturday rang the doorbell of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder's house in Chandigarh. The AICC in-charge Harish Rawat reportedly met Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder in Chandigarh to bring him on board over the decision taken by the Congress's High Command over Navjot Singh Sidhu's designation.

'Captain Amarinder will accept Congress' High Command decision'

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat met Captain Amarinder and shared the 'fruitful discussions' with Punjab CM. Harish Rawat took to his Twitter handle and shared his picture with Captain Amarinder stating that the Punjab CM will abide by the decision taken by Congress High Command.

Captain Amarinder seeks public apology from Sidhu in meeting with Rawat

However, sources close to AICC tell a different story on the meeting between Captain Amarinder and Harish Rawat. As per the AICC sources, Punjab CM is upset over the story leaks from Delhi and also said that the situation has been handled wrongly by the High Command. As per AICC sources, Captain Amarinder has said that decision to appointing Congress's state President is on the High Command but he was not taken into confidence before reaching any conclusion.

Sources report that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have sternly advised Navjot Singh Sidhu to not criticise the Punjab government publically. Sources added that Sidhu is likely to bag the Punjab Congress chief post.

It has also been revealed that Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also sought a public apology from Navjot Singh Sidhu and has also clarified that he will not meet Sidhu until he issues an apology.

Navjot Sidhu vs Captain Amarinder

Navjot Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Later, Sidhu was stripped of several portfolios which led to his resignation from the Punajb cabinet. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, however, it went wrong as Sidhu began to attack the CM again. After the HC quashed the SIT probe into 2015 firing sacrilege cases, he targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case. Recently, the Amritsar East MLA has taken to Twitter to advise the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions.

(Image Credits: PTI/Harish Rawat-Twitter)