Capt Amarinder Singh Demands Resignation Of Meenakshi Lekhi Over 'mawali' Comment

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has demanded the immediate resignation of Union Minister, Meenakshi Lekhi. In a recent controversy, Lekhi called the farmers 'mawali' publicly when she was asked about an attack on a journalist at the farmer's protest. Reacting to this, the Punjab CM criticised Union Minister Lekhi's comment of 'mawali' aimed at the farmers.

Capt Amarinder disappointed over Lekhi's choice of words

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for using derogatory language against the farmers, Capt Amarinder Singh demanded Lekhi's resignation on July 22, Thursday. In an official statement given to ANI, Singh said, "Given the ruling party’s alleged brazen attempts to stifle all voices of dissent and protest, the fact that it had failed to break the spirit of the farmers was clearly ranking." He lambasted the NDA government for its continuous efforts to suppress every single voice that dared to speak against the central farm laws for the past nearly eight months.

While the assault on the journalist at Jantar Mantar where the farmers are protesting the new agriculture laws was deplorable and action should be taken against the guilty, the Union minister’s reaction was totally uncalled for and provocative, said Singh. “Lekhi had no right to “defame” the farmers in such a manner. The BJP had no right to condemn the farmers in such an outrageous manner over the incident,” he added.

Why led Lekhi to term the farm law protesting as 'mawali'.

On Thursday, Lekhi denounced farmer's unions protesting as "mawali" (ruffians) after she was questioned regarding occurrences of violence during the protests. The protestors who have been agitating against the central farm laws for the nearly eight months now were allegedly involved in a case of violence against a journalist.

The Kisan Panchayat aka Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar held by farm laws protestors witnessed incidents of violence on its first day after the Monsoon Session at the Parliament started. A video journalist covering the Kisan Panchayat was attacked by the protestors who were part of the protest. The attack on media person has happened after the protesting farmers gave assurances before that the Kisan Panchayat protests will be held peacefully.

