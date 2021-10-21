Capt Amarinder Singh Hits Out At Sidhu On Crop Diversification Row; 'you're Clueless'

After Navjot Singh Sidhu called Captain Amarinder Singh the 'architect' of Farm Laws, the former Punjab Chief Minister hit out at the Congress leader calling him a 'fraud and a cheat.' In a series of tweets, the ex-CM tore into Sidhu for being 'clueless' about Punjab and its farmers and slammed him for not knowing the difference between crop diversification and Farm Laws.

The three-part reply shared by Captain's Media advisor Raveen Thukral read, "What a fraud and cheat you are Navjot Singh Sidhu! You are trying to pass off my 15-year-old crop diversification initiative as connected with farm laws, against which I am still fighting and with which I have linked my own political future! It is obvious Navjot Singh Sidhu you are clueless about Punjab's and its farmers' interests. You clearly do not know the difference between diversification and what the farm laws are all about. And yet you dream of leading Punjab. How dreadful if that ever happens!"

He added, "And it's hilarious Navjot Singh Sidhu that you have chosen to post this video at a time when Congress government in Punjab is going all out to promote its upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit. Or are you opposed to that too?"

Sidhu calls Captain the 'architect' of Farm Laws

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed that Amarinder Singh was the 'architect' of the Centre's three Farm Laws by sharing an old video of the ex-CM's speech on cross diversification. In the video shared by Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder Singh talks about bringing private investment into agriculture. "I talked to Mukhesh Ambani in his field-to-fork program, they have got 98,000 outlets in India. He was going to give us three vegetable crops. They were going to give us seeds, tell us how to look after it, and buy it from the farmers in the field," Singh had said.

"The Architect of 3 Black Laws … Who brought Ambani to Punjab’s Kisani … Who destroyed Punjab’s Farmers, Small traders and Labour for benefiting 1-2 Big Corporates!!" Sidhu tweeted while sharing a video.

Meanwhile, in a major development in Punjab politics, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he will form his own political party in the state. Moreover, he also expressed his interest in forging an alliance with the BJP ahead of the upcoming polls.