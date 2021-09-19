Capt Amarinder Singh Laments Being 'misread' By Congress; 'resignations Don't Bother Me'

Amid an unending tussle in the Punjab Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 18 September 2021, resigned as the Punjab Chief Minister stating that he felt 'humiliated' by the party's actions. A defiant Amarinder Singh however said that resignations do not bother him. What does in fact bother him is being 'misread' by the Congress leadership.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami shortly after resigning, Captain Amarinder said he felt sad that his contribution to the state was not recognized by Congress.

"I have tendered many resignations in my career. I am quite used to them. Do you remember my resignation on Operation Bluestar?" Captain asked Arnab. "These things do not bother me. What bothers me is that I have been misread. I have done my best for the party and for the state and I think Punjabis will recognize that," he added.

The veteran leader expressed ambivalence over the steps he would be undertaking following the resignation. Captain Amarinder said that he would decide his future political course of action after consulting his friends and supporters who have stood by him for over five decades.

"I am going to move on. I will certainly consult my friends, and colleagues with whom I have spent the last 52 years of my political career and will then come to a conclusion," the former Punjab CM added.

The outgoing Chief Minister acknowledged that he had many grievances with the party, but the last nail in the coffin was not being invited to Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet. "I was not informed of the CLP meeting even though I am the leader. I then telephoned Congress president saying that I will resign," he said.

Captain also said he did not see this day coming due to his close association with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and her family. "I don't know why they betrayed me. I feel humiliated," he said.

Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM

After months of infighting with Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over scores of issues, and reconciling with his fellow Congres leaders, CM Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation on Saturday along with that of his Council of Ministers.

After tendering his resignation, Captain lamented that Congress leaders had been holding multiple meetings lately over the issue of state leadership, indicating a mistrust in him.

"I had informed the Congress President earlier in the day that I will be tendering my resignation. They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and are now convening Congress Legislative Party meeting in Chandigarh today. This makes me feel that they have an element of doubt on me, that I wasn't able to run the government. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust," he told media after meeting the Governor.

Amarinder Singh clarified that he continues to remain a Congressman but maintained there is "always an option for the future."