Capt Amarinder Singh Slams Congress For Humiliating Him; 'Wonder Plight Of Party Workers'

Days after relinquishing Punjab Chief Ministership, Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday once again accused the Congress party of humiliating him. Retaliating to party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate's 'no space for anger in politics' remark made in a press conference, Amarinder Singh asked if there was space for 'humiliation and insult in a grand old party' like the Indian National Congress.

"If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through!" Captain Amarinder Singh said in the tweet. Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh had held a meeting with his loyalists, perhaps in a bid to gather support against Navjot Singh Sidhu. He has committed to pit a strong candidate against Sidhu, who as per the Congress will be the face of the party in the 2022 Assembly election,

Change in Punjab leadership

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the erstwhile Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation".

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh one-by- one listed down all the times he was subjected to humiliation in the party. "First, they called the MLAs trying to find out if the Chief Minister is doing the job or not, calling it just a way of finding out things. Then, the second time they were called again to Delhi, and now again here, in Chandigarh," the ex-CM shad aid, adding that there is a limit to humiliation and he could not have worked this way.

The next day, the Congress party took to the job of selecting Amarinder Singh's replacement. Though rumour mills were abuzz that Randhawa emerged as the choice of the MLAs, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped him to the top post. A three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib, he was a part of the Amarinder Singh-led Cabinet handling Technical Education & Industrial Training, Employment Generation and Tourism and Cultural Affairs.