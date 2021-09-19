Capt. Amarinder Singh Slams 'incapable' Navjot Sidhu; Reveals 'national Security' Threat

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday tendered his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, spotlighting continued humiliation by the Congress leadership for the past two months. The top leader resumed office as the 15th Punjab Chief Minister on 16 March 2017 after he led the party to a stunning victory in the state.

The outgoing Punjab CM said that he will fight for the issues that worsen Punjab. Captain Amarinder Singh said that he would decide his future political course of action after consulting his followers. He also censured Punjab Congress President, Navjot Singh Sidhu, as an "incapable" man.

"Sidhu is the wrong person for Punjab"

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will not support 'incompetent' Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu if the party selects him for Chief Ministership.

The former CM also deemed PCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu as the 'wrong' person for Punjab. "If you had played very good cricket that doesn't mean you will be a very good CM," Singh said.

Singh slams Sidhu connection with Pakistan

Amarinder Singh also censured Siddhu's close association with Pakistan.

"I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met Imran Khan and Bajwa. Here my soldiers are getting killed and you are going there and hugging the Pakistani Chief. I asked him (Sidhu), do u know how many drones are coming into Punjab on daily basis, how much weaponry, RDX, grenades and ammunition are coming into the state? Pakistan is doing all that and you are taking to the Pakistani leaders," Singh said.

Former Punjab CM says he's 'worried' about the state

When asked about the issue of internal and national security after a possible tendering of Chief Ministership to PCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu, the outgoing CM said that he was 'worried' and that he will fight for the issues that worsen his state.

"I have a lot of information and the same information we share with the Central Investigating Agencies. Everybody knows what is happening. It is a matter of national security. We have the security forces behind us and I am worried about it. "I had gone to see the Home Minister and the Prime Minister discuss ways to introduce some sort of weaponry to bring down drones. You must find some sort of defensive mechanism against it. After all, we are a state in a country. The state and the national government has to work together on issues of national security."

The former Punjab CM also stated that he was satisfied with his part in Punjab's growth.

"I am satisfied. I have done a lot for Punjab in the past 4.5 years. I was not informed of the CLP meeting even though I am the leader. I then telephoned Congress president and said that I will resign."

