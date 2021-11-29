Capt Amarinder Singh To Meet Haryana CM Khattar Today; Farmers Agitation To Be Discussed

Former CM Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh is now set to meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today, November 29 at 12.30 pm. This will be the former CM’s first meeting with Khattar after he floated his new party to fight elections in Punjab. Amarinder Singh’s new party, Punjab Lok Congress, is all set to contest the state Assembly election in February 2022.

Ahead of the elections, Capt Amarinder will now meet ML Khattar today. The two leaders are expected to discuss the various scenarios ahead of the upcoming Punjab elections. The meeting will be crucial for both the Punjab Lok Congress leader and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Repealed farm laws and the situation of protesting farmers in Haryana will be discussed during the meeting. Capt Amarinder arrived at the Haryana’s CM’s residence on time for the meeting.

Capt Amarinder Singh hails PM Modi

Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday lauded PM Modi for repealing the three farm laws. Hailing the PM for the move, Capt Amarinder claimed that it was the demand of every Punjabi. Stating that the Centre will continue to work in tandem with farmers' progress, the ex-CM thanked the PM for announcing this decision on Guru Nanak Jayanti. After year-long farmer protests, PM Modi announced the farm laws will be repealed in the Winter Parliament session.

Amarinder Singh's exit from Congress

Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Singh asserted that he would remain active in politics.

Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh wrote a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision. He took umbrage at the "midnight conspiracy" carried out by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whereby a Congress Legislative Party meeting was called without keeping him in the loop. On this occasion, he also announced that his new party will be called 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

Image: PTI