Capt Amarinder Singh To Meet Navjot Singh Sidhu Over Tea After Virtual PM-CM Meet On Covid

The luncheon meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Navjoy Singh Sidhu has now been delayed by a few hours and now it will be 'Chai pe Charcha'. This latest development comes due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with all the Chief Minister over the spike in COVID-19 cases. According to sources, the meeting between Punjab CM and Sidhu was will possibly end the rift between the two leaders.

Navjot Sidhu To Meet Punjab CM Again

The Congress high command is reportedly interested in making Sidhu the state chief, however, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is offering him a cabinet position of his choice, as per sources. Earlier in February, Sidhu had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi and it was learned that they discussed considering an active role for him in the party, news agency PTI quoting its sources said. It was speculated that the former cricketer, who has remained away from Punjab politics ever since he resigned from the state cabinet, is reconsidering taking up a ministerial berth.

It is important to note here that Navjot Singh Sidhu had previously resigned from Capt Amarinder Singh's cabinet in 2019. Since then, the Congress leader has been invited twice by the Chief Minister to iron out the differences. As per reports, Sidhu has been invited to Captain Amarinder Singh's Siswan farmhouse on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 tally

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,14,09,831 positive cases, out of which 1,10,27,543 have successfully recovered, while 1,58,856 have died. As per the latest reports by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 24,492 new cases, 20,191 recoveries and 131 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is 2,23,432.