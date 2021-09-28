In a massive shake-up in Punjab, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh is set to visit Delhi and meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, as per sources. Singh is likely to leave for Delhi in the afternoon and is likely to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening. This will be the first time the ex-CM will be visiting Delhi since stepping down as Punjab Chief minister. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022 and Congress faces a tough battle from AAP and Akali Dal.

Later, Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral clarified that the ex-CM was on a 'personal visit' and was to visit some friends and will also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. Moreover, sources state that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi ae likely to return to Delhi via Chandigarh. The Gandhis had been at Priyanka Vadra's home in Shimla since last week.

Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation. pic.twitter.com/CFVCrvBQ0i — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 28, 2021

Capt Amarinder Singh to meet Amit Shah

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post last Saturday after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this." Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM.

Speaking about his future plans, Singh had said, "It is too soon to speak about the future. I will take a decision after consulting fellow colleagues. I've been an Armyman, I'm wearing my regimental turban. But which line I'm going to go, I cannot say. I will be active (in the Punjab elections), resigning doesn't mean I'm leaving politics," in an exclusive interview to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.

After a day of brainstorming, Congress picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi who was sworn-in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and OP Soni (a Hindu) too took oath. Channi, a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government, is a 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and a vocal critic of the ex-CM and a close aide of Navjot Sidhu. While Ambika Soni and Sunil Jhakar were also in the run for CM post and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was the Punjab CLP's choice, High Command chose Channi, making him Punjab's first Dalit CM.

On Sunday, 15 MLAs were inducted into the Punjab Council of Ministers in the presence of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Those who took oath include - Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Rana Gurjit Singh, Aruna Chaudhary, Razia Sultana, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Vijay Inder Singla, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli. 5 ministers namely - Balbir Sidhu, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Gurpreet Singh Kangad, Sadhu Singh Dharmasot and Sundar Shyam were dropped from the previous cabinet.