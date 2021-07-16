Capt Amarinder Warns Of 'repercussions' If Sidhu Promoted In Punjab Congress: Sources

As speculations of a rejig in the Punjab Congress are rife, sources close to Republic Media Network on Thursday informed that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Interim President Sonia Gandhi. In the letter, the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, has warned against promoting Navjot Singh Sidhu to the position of Congress State President, citing 'repercussions'. He has, as per sources, detailed out all possible 'repercussions' in the letter.

The letter comes after sources informed Republic Media Network that Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be announced as the president of the Punjab Congress unit.

Congress General Secretary In-Charge for Punjab Harish Rawat had earlier in the day informed that the party President would announce the final decision, adding that the party interest lies in united efforts towards 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections. "Until and unless Congress President does not clear out everything, I can not give any information. Party interest lies in unitedly fighting elections and no one in the party is upset over anything," he had said.

Infighting in Congress' Punjab unit

Navjot Singh Sidhu has been repeatedly attacking the state government and the Punjab CM over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing incident. Though Singh and Sidhu attempted to resolve their differences over tea on March 17, 2021, a positive outcome proved to be elusive. The relationship took a turn for the worse after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the firing cases on April 9.

Breaking his silence on Sidhu's attacks, Singh on April 27 dared him to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls and predicted that he will lose his deposit. Furthermore, he contended that Sidhu wanted to join some other party. In order to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28.

Since the last month, the panel has met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers, and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. However, the attempts to mollify him seem to have failed for the time being as he hit out at the Punjab government in a series of interviews on June 20. In a veiled dig at Amarinder Singh and the Badals, he hit out at "two powerful families" whom he accused of controlling Punjab and overriding the interests of the state for their vested interests. After meeting Sonia Gandhi on July 6, Singh said, “Whatever the Congress President decides on Punjab, we will accept it".