Capt Vs Sidhu: CM's Punjab Congress Chief Pick Manish Tewari Wants 'demographic Equality'

As the Congress infighting in Punjab continues, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday, tweeted the demographics of Punjab highlighting the majority of Sikhs and Hindus. Claiming that Punjab needs to balance social interest groups, he said that Punjab is both secular and progressive. This was a jibe at Sidhu - a Jatt Sikh - up for the state party chief post as opposed to Tewari, who has been backed by CM Capt Amarinder Singh for the post. Incidentally, Tewari is one of the G-23 signatories and has been sidelined by the party High Command.

Manish Tewari reminds of Punjab demographics

Demographics of Punjab:



1. Sikhs : 57.75 %



2. Hindus : 38.49%



3. Dalits : 31:94 % (Sikh&Hindus)



Punjab is both progressive & SECULAR.



ਹਿੰਦੂ ਤੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਦਾ ਨਹੁੰ-ਮਾਸ ਦਾ ਰਿਸ਼ਤਾ ਹੈ!



BUT



balancing SOCIAL INTEREST GROUPs is key



बराबरी सामाजिक न्याय की बुनियाद है!



EQUALITY pic.twitter.com/mKddV4TYOR — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 16, 2021

Moreover, sources report that the CM and his supporters are unhappy with High Command's decision to elevate Sidhu as state party president while keeping Singh as the CM face for 2022 polls. Sidhu has been summoned by the High Command to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi along with Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat. The CM is also separately meeting with his supporters in Chandigarh to discuss the new changes.

Sources report that Capt Amarinder Singh has suggested a 'Hindu face' for the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, to replace Sunil Jakhar. The CM reportedly told Sonia Gandhi that a Hindu face as Congress president could balance the vote bank for upcoming elections. However, the Punjab CM has refused to accommodate Sidhu as state party chief and has offered to induct him in the cabinet if needed.

Sidhu Vs Capt

After a tumultuous spat with CM Captain Amarinder Singh during the Lok Sabha elections, Sidhu had sent his resignation on June 10 to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and tweeted about the same a month later. On June 6, Sidhu was demoted to which the cricketer-turned-politician responded by tendering his resignation as Punjab minister, but remained with the Congress. Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the Punjab Chief Minister after he denied Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

He and his wife have publically attacked the Punjab CM repeatedly during the election campaign. He later patched up with CM Amarinder Singh over an informal lunch, but it seems to have gone awry as Sidhu began to attack the CM again after the Punjab & Haryana HC quashed the SIT probe into the 2015 firing cases on April 9. He has targeted the CM for not acting against key Shiromani Akali Dal leaders in the same case. Recently, the Amritsar East MLA has taken to Twitter to advise the CM to cut down on power costs, tweeting several radical suggestions. His continuous tirade has led to the Punjab CM being hauled in front of the High Command.