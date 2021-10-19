Captain Amarinder & Top BJP Leader Discussed 5-point Agenda For Punjab Alliance: Sources

Weeks after ending his 4-decade long association with the Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he will form his own party in the state. In an even bigger announcement, the leader said that he was also open to forging an alliance with the BJP and like-minded parties ahead of the upcoming Punjab Elections 2022.

"The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," he said. "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers’ interest," Captain added.

In the wake of the political storm, sources have told Republic TV that the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh have agreed on a 5 point agenda. Here is what was discussed between a top BJP leader and Captain Amarinder, as per sources:

Party formation - Which Captain Amarinder has initiated. More details are awaited.

Seat sharing - Which the former Punjab CM has hinted at as a pre-poll alliance. He has welcomed like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions. Captain is also hopeful of an alliance with the BJP, a resolution on the Farm Laws being the caveat.

Farm laws abeyance - As per sources, a resolution is on the cards. If ushered, the alliance could also see the entry of Akail Dal, which is not denying a possible re-entry into the NDA.

Loan waiver for small farmers - A waiver of loans for small farmers is on Amarinder Singh's manifesto, which is currently under the making.

Crop diversification- The Punjab CM also wants the state to achive crop diversification, targets which are being missed every year again due to lack of policies and no assured price on alternative crops.

Captain Amarinder to hold rally with PM Modi?

In another scoop, sources informed that Captain Amarinder Singh may even hold a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patiala, which is Captain Amarinder's home constituency. As per sources, the dates could be announced by the last week of October. This development comes after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he is forming his own party in the state before the 2022 assembly elections, and is hopeful of a seat-sharing alliance with the BJP and breakaways from the Akali Dal. As per sources, the dates could be announced by the last week of October.

