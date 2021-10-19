Captain Amarinder & Top BJP Leader Discussed 5-point Agenda For Punjab Alliance: Sources

Quick links:
Image: ANI/PTI
Weeks after ending his 4-decade long association with the Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he will form his own party in the state. In an even bigger announcement, the leader said that he was also open to forging an alliance with the BJP and like-minded parties ahead of the upcoming Punjab Elections 2022.
"The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," he said. "Hopeful of a seat arrangement with BJP in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if farmers protest is resolved in farmers’ interest," Captain added.
In the wake of the political storm, sources have told Republic TV that the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh have agreed on a 5 point agenda. Here is what was discussed between a top BJP leader and Captain Amarinder, as per sources:
In another scoop, sources informed that Captain Amarinder Singh may even hold a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patiala, which is Captain Amarinder's home constituency. As per sources, the dates could be announced by the last week of October. This development comes after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that he is forming his own party in the state before the 2022 assembly elections, and is hopeful of a seat-sharing alliance with the BJP and breakaways from the Akali Dal. As per sources, the dates could be announced by the last week of October.
‘The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year’: @capt_amarinder 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7ExAX9KkNG— Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021
‘Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa &— Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021
Brahmpura factions’: @capt_amarinder 2/3 https://t.co/rkYhk4aE9Y
‘I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal & external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake’: @capt_amarinder 3/3 https://t.co/HB4xYwYcKM— Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 19, 2021